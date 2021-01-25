Officials: Morgan County numbers trending in right direction, APDH COVID-19 vaccine website launching in February

DECATUR, Ala. – Vaccine plans and positive reports on COVID-19 numbers highlighted the weekly Decatur-Morgan County COVID-19 briefing Monday morning.

Michael Glenn from the Alabama Department of Public Health said the state expects to launch the long-anticipated COVID-19 Vaccination Registration webpage early in the first week of February.

The launch is expected to help relieve the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline, which took more than 1.1 million calls on its first day when it launched in early January.

Locally, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city has already worked out a plan with the city’s faith-based organizations to help those who may otherwise be unable to access the website get registered.

He encouraged those who need assistance to reach out to local churches when the time comes.

Bowling also said the city is vaccinating about 6,000 people per week as of Monday.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said the hospital had 250 appointments Monday, but was hoping to vaccinate 300 people.

Ultimately, the hospital is hoping to vaccinate 500 people per day and Payless Pharmacy, across the street from DMH, is hoping to vaccinate 300 per day.

Glenn added that 1,600 vaccines were administered in Morgan County last week, with 14,000 given statewide.

However, Glenn said all of these plans are limited by supply – Payless ran out of vaccine Monday and Powers said the hospital will run out by Tuesday unless they get more.

As far as data is concerned, both Glenn and Powers said case numbers and hospitalizations were trending in the right direction.

As of Monday, 52 inpatients tested positive at DMH, with 12 in the ICU, all on ventilators. Powers said they were long stays. However, there were seven additional non-COVID patients; all 19 ICU beds are still full. Only 14 hospital employees had tested positive and 23 were in self-quarantine.

Glenn said statewide, hospitalizations continue to decline. 2,254 were hospitalized across Alabama as of Sunday, down from the peak of over 3,000.

The positivity rate has fallen in Morgan County as well. Glenn said it was 18.8%, down from the peak of close to 50%.

Powers also encouraged those 65 and older who are COVID-19 positive to talk to their doctor about monoclonal antibodies. According to her, it’s been very successful at helping people recover faster and stay out of the hospital.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling is one such person who’s received the treatment, and he talked about his experience.

Powers also said the hospital is working on a long-term plan to relieve volunteer nurses and encouraged anybody interested in coming back to help, even if their license has expired, to contact the hospital.

Under the governor’s state of emergency proclamation, for up to 30 days, nurses and physicians can help battle the pandemic – even with expired licenses.