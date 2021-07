MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Coroner has identified the body found in the Tennessee River Monday morning.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Toney resident Bruce Mitchum, 56, was found around 11 a.m. Monday near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs.

A kayaker in the area saw Mitchum’s body and contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is pending.