DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Decatur man could be facing life in prison after being convicted on robbery and assault charges Thursday.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Darren Jamahl Smith of Decatur was convicted for robbery and assault, both in the first degree.

Officials say Smith attacked someone with a knife and demanded money from at Parkway Place Apartments on March 6, 2020. Police say Smith fled the scene before officers arrived, though he was found and arrested a month later.

Smith is set to be sentenced on August 3.

Officials say he could face 10 years to 99 years or life imprisonment for the robbery charge, and another two to 20 years for the assault charge.