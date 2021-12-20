Officials continue searching for Courtland woman missing since July 2020

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen contacted them after seeing a picture of Floyd on the Downtown Rescue Mission’s webpage, and investigators discovered the picture was taken before she disappeared. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman is still missing and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is working to find her.

The Sheriff’s Office said an ambulance took Wanda Floyd, 61, to Decatur-Morgan Hospital on July 15, 2020, from an address at or near 2961 Jefferson Street in Courtland.

She was treated and released from the hospital.

News 19 spoke with a community group that began searching for her a few months later.

Brenda Hampton, the lead organizer at the time, said she found Floyd’s ID and Medicaid card on the ground in Courtland and found out she hadn’t picked up her checks from the post office.

I know that that was very unusual for Wanda. So I said yeah, it’s time to search,” Hampton explained.

The Sheriff’s Office said a citizen contacted them after seeing a picture of Floyd on the Downtown Rescue Mission’s webpage, and investigators discovered the picture was taken before she disappeared.

The Sheriff’s Office added that numerous searches have been conducted in the Courtland area in the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information on Wanda Floyd’s disappearance should contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.