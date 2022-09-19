DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is charged with having crack cocaine intended for distribution after police tried to pull him over and he led them on a chase.

Decatur Police say they tried to stop a vehicle near Danville Road and Beltline Road on September 16. Officers said the driver didn’t stop and they saw him throwing stuff out the windows. The chase was short, ending in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beltline Road.

Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was taken into custody. Investigators found multiple baggies of crack cocaine, a loaded gun, and a large amount of cash.

Police charged McGuri with attempting to elude, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

McGuire was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $34,000 bond.