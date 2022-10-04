DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm one person has been shot by a Decatur Police officer.

Decatur Police were called to Westmead Pharmacy on Danville Road. One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police investigators don’t think there is any further threat to the public.

News 19 has reached out to Decatur Police for more information.