DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Decatur early Friday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers were called to a towing company where they spoke to a tow truck driver. The driver told police that they had attempted to repossess a vehicle when the owner pulled a handgun on them.

When officers arrived at the home in the area of Ryan Drive and Poole Valley Road with the tow truck driver, the homeowner came outside, and “pulled a handgun” on the tow truck driver again.

The homeowner began threatening the tow truck driver, DPD said in a press release. Officers told the homeowner to drop his weapon, however, he refused.

The officer fired at the homeowner, hitting him. The officer called for medical assistance and began to give first aid.

The homeowner was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Per DPD policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave, and ALEA will continue to investigate the incident.