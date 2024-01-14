DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama is celebrating the annual arrival of some very special feathered visitors. The Festival of the Cranes 2024 is taking place through Sunday at a number of locations across Morgan County.

Thousands of birds make a cross country trip to Decatur each year, finding the mild climate and wet marshes of Wheeler Wildlife Refuge a perfect spot to winter.

“They don’t hang out in large groups in the summer, but they congregate here in the winter,” said Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge park ranger David Young.

Huge flocks of Sandhill cranes fill the skies and an eagle-eyed visitor may spot a nesting pair of endangered Whooping cranes, notable for their red crowns and white and black feathers.

“We have an impact on a lot of the county,” Young said.

Wheeler Wildlife Refuge plays an important role in feeding the cranes before they return north for the summer.

“We have about 14,000 Sandhill Cranes out on the refuge this week and 16 endangered Whooping Cranes,” Young said. “There’s only about 500 or so living in the wild, and we have 16 of those right here.”

People return year after year to celebrate the annual Festival of the Cranes. Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, the Princess Theatre, the Alabama Center of the Arts, and other locations are hosting events to entertain and educate the entire family on Saturday and Sunday.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors out here to help see them, view them, learn about them and celebrate the fact that they’re here in North Alabama,” Young said.

If you are planning to head to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, parking will be limited. There will be parking and a free shuttle bus running from the Priceville Event Center to Wheeler’s Visitor Center. The event center is located at 250 Marco Drive.