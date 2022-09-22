MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The medical license of Decatur-based oncologist Dr. Sammy Becdach has been permanently revoked by the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama.

This comes after the commission was made aware of allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair Becdach was allegedly having with a young woman from Pelham.

Based on a filing with the state’s medical licensure commission, Becdach agreed to several terms:

His Alabama medical license is revoked permanently

He will never fill a petition to have his license reinstated

If Becdach does file an application/petition for reinstatement it will be denied

The complaint against Becdach made public by the licensure commission alleges Dr. Becdach issued a 21-year-old woman at least nine prescriptions for controlled substances between November 2018 and June 2019, without running a prescription drug monitoring program check before prescribing to her.

The woman later died of a drug overdose.

Investigators with Pelham Police told News 19 they reviewed the contents of the woman’s phone after her death. Investigators found multiple videos that showed Becdach with the woman, engaging in sexual acts.

The licensure commission spoke with the woman’s mother as part of their investigation. She told investigators her daughter met Becdach while working as a restaurant hostess when she was 18-years-old.

The young woman’s mother alleges the doctor was buying her daughter gifts, including a car, and persuaded her to move from Pelham to a Huntsville apartment that he paid for.

A friend of the woman told investigators Becdach manipulated the woman through drugs, withholding or providing them when she began experiencing withdrawals. The friend stated she did not believe the woman was addicted to opioids before meeting Becdach.

The oncologist had been employed by Clearview Cancer Institute for 17 years. He was terminated shortly after the commission opened its investigation into the allegations he was facing.

Becdach worked solely out of the institute’s Decatur office inside Decatur Morgan Hospital.

The commission chose not to fine the doctor after permanently revoking his medical license.