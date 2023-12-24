DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – There are times when children from less fortunate backgrounds go without simple needs, but a North Alabama nonprofit organization works to change that each year during the holidays.

‘Because We Care’ is a community initiative started by Tracey Cater. Over the last 10 years, she’s been responsible for gifting hundreds of children clothing to meet their needs for Christmas.

“To know that you have children that go to school without underwear on, it’s sad but it’s realistic,” Cater told News 19. That’s why she dedicates her time annually during the holiday season giving back to children in need across the Tennessee Valley.

Cater spent time working at a daycare, and she noticed that some children would go without basic clothing needs. She decided to help change that when she began her non-profit a decade ago.

“I get a list of children that’s in need, sort through them and in each box, there’s a weeks supply of t-shirts, socks, and underwear – and it’s gift wrapped in love,” Cater said. “They get toothbrushes and toothpaste, and I put a candy cane for the bow”.

‘Because We Care’ has been responsible for gifting hundreds of children these clothing items for Christmas, but Cater says without the community’s support, none of it would be possible. She delivers boxes of gift wrapped clothing to schools, daycares, and boys and girls clubs every December.

For Cater, she says it’s all about seeing the smiles on children’s faces knowing the clothing they get will go a long way.

“I have a heart for children and anything I can do to help a child, that’s what my purpose in life is,” Cater said. “Knowing that I was able to touch some kids’ heart to provide that for them it’s priceless”.

Cater says she made 141 gift boxes with clothing this year for children, which exceeded her original goal for 2023.

However, her work doesn’t stop after the holidays are over. Using the items she has left over going into the new year, she’s able to provide clothing needs for other children in need who may not have gotten a gift box during Christmas.