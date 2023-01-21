DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.

One Gen Away is a non-profit organization that has been “feeding bellies and souls” since 2013. They take high-quality food surplus from grocery stores, caterers, farms, and restaurants to redistribute to people experiencing food insecurity.

On Saturday, they took their mobile food pantry to Austin Junior High School on Danville Road to serve those in need in Decatur.

The mobile pantry is a drive-thru grocery pickup, where no registration is required. Groceries are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at locations across North Alabama, Middle Tennessee, and the Florida panhandle.

Each car receives one grocery cart full of food.

To see when One Gen Away’s mobile pantry might be coming to a location near you, you can check out their event calendar here.

The organization’s next North Alabama giveaway will be Saturday, February 18 at the Madison City Stadium at 211 Celtic Drive, Madison, Ala.