DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are warning the public about a new phone scam making its way through the area.

Police say the scammers call Decatur residents about debts to Apple Pay or other companies, before directing people to pay the alleged debts. When residents refuse to pay, the scammer says they are forwarding the call to Decatur Police.

The scammers later call back pretending to be a police investigator and ask for payment again.

In a statement, Decatur Police said they will “never request any type of payment by any method over the phone to include, gift cards, debit/credit cards, or cryptocurrency.”

If you think you’ve been targeted by this scam, contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4600.