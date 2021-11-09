New medical imaging center opens at Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A new medical imaging center is open and providing the community with new and much-needed healthcare services.

Cullman Regional Hospital said patients will be able to get utilize onsite diagnostic imagery services including x-ray, 3D mammography and MRI at the new imaging center. In the future ultrasounds and CT services will also be available. this new facility is another addition to the variety of medical services the hospital has brought to the Hartselle area.

The hospital also said this new facility is another addition to the variety of medical services Cullman Regional has brought to the Hartselle area.

“Access to healthcare is vital for communities like Hartselle,” said James Clements, Cullman Regional CEO. “We’re immensely proud of Hartselle Health Park and the medical services it offers. We believe Morgan County residents deserve convenient, quality care from providers they can trust.”

The Imaging Center is at 1549 Highway 31 Northwest, located alongside the new Urgent Care Center.

Patients with an order from their doctor can schedule an appointment by calling 256-737-2667.