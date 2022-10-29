MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.

According to ALEA, the accident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Friday just south of Danville in Morgan County. Benson Sergiles, 42, of New Market, was critically injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by a truck.

He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of that vehicle, Lourdie Sergiles, 38, of New Market, was also transported to Huntsville Hospital for medical treatment.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.