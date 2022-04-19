DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to know when your trash will be picked up? Who your Decatur City Council member is? The City has just revamped a special webpage to help residents get these answers.

The City’s Geographic Information System (GIS) now runs on top of Google Maps. Residents just need to type their address into the top right corner of the screen, and they’ll be able to find out:

Garbage collection schedule

Recycling collection days

City Council Representative

Elementary, Middle, and High School District

Access the revamped Decatur City GIS website here.