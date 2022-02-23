DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Commission held their annual state of the county address Wednesday morning. The event gives Commission Chairman Ray Long a chance to highlight the county’s progress from the previous year while also looking ahead at what’s in store for 2022.

When reflecting on 2021, Long told News 19 that despite the pandemic, the county had a successful year. “It’s an exciting time to be in Morgan County. We had a banner year in 2021 even with the pandemic,” Long explained.

Ray described the progress made throughout the last year as “special.” One area of growth was the number of houses built. “We’re seeing houses go up all over the county right now. The Priceville area is really booming, Hartselle’s got houses going up and even Decatur,” Long said. “We have houses going up everywhere.”

Long also discussed something both the commission and chamber want to focus on – making Morgan County a hotspot for businesses.

“We got a lot going on this year. We have two gyms we’re going to build and we’re hoping to build a storm shelter for the residents here in Decatur since right now they’re using our basement in the courthouse. We’re going to open two new tag offices, one in Cotaco and one in Hartselle, to give people a better place to come do their business.”

Long feels these are not only great additions but true necessities for the county’s citizens moving forward. He feels a designated storm shelter is long overdue and is something he’s looking forward to bringing to Morgan County in 2022.