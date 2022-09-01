HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new fitness court has opened in Hartselle to help teens and adults get outside and active.

“On behalf of the City of Hartselle and the City Council, I am excited to announce the grand opening of the outdoor fitness court to our city. In talking with our citizens, many are asking for outdoor exercise and fitness areas to be added to those currently in our City,” said Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison.

The new fitness court, built in partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign, features seven stations where users leverage their own body weight to work out.

It was designed to be used by those 14 and older across all fitness levels.

An aerial view of the new Blue Cross Blue Shield Fitness Court

The free app to help maximize a user’s experience at the fitness court can be downloaded for iOS and Android, simply search “Fitness Court App”.

The new space has joined the facilities available at Sparkman Park (1102 Madison Street SW, Hartselle).

Mayor Garrison added, “I want to also thank Cullman Regional Hospital and Coca-Cola Bottling of Decatur for their sponsorship of the fitness center. It is a great day in our City when we can offer more free recreational opportunities for our citizens.”

More fitness courts are underdevelopment in Huntsville, Decatur and Athens.