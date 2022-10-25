DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — In August, the Alabama Democratic Party Executive Committee voted to elect Randy Kelley, a former Vice-Chairman under former Chair Nancy Worley, as the next Party Chairman.

Kelley spoke to voters in Morgan County and says his plan to fix the democratic party will be no secret.

“Oh yes we are going to be a combat-ready organization,” exclaimed Kelley. “We plan to be back on top again.”

While the Alabama Democratic Party is more diverse than the state GOP, it has also been much more divided. Democratic leadership has fought internally for over a decade on exactly how to define itself.

Kelley told News 19 that he plans to redefine the party, though many think Alabama’s democratic party has become too dysfunctional to salvage.

“Because we’re in a state where we’re at the bottom of everything that’s good and at the top of everything that’s bad and the poorest republican state in the nation; I want to bring some sanity back to the political process,” said Kelley.

That political process has been skewed due to a lack of funding and visible political democratic presence. The general election in November may be the greatest GOP landslide victory margin in Alabama’s voting history.

Although the nomination of Kelley may be too late to sway the minds of voters, he says the candidates own their own process.

“The democratic party is not any candidate’s campaign committee. The candidate must run their own campaign. The candidate is responsible for having a message and a machine and some money. That’s not the democratic party’s fault,” said Kelley.

Amy Burks, a registered voter in Morgan County, hopes that the party can return under his leadership.

“I think that sometime soon that the democratic party will begin to put people together and will find the right candidates and be able to come back. I think that time will happen because it goes in cycles and in a few years, it will be our cycle again,” said Burks.