SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A naked person was detained at Union Hill School on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was detained after being found behind a school bus in the parking lot. No students were in the area at the time.

Officials say the person was potentially in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The school resource officer at Union Hill was able to get the person dressed, according to the sheriff’s office. The person received EMS treatment and was transported for further evaluation.