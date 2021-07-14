Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area debuts new photo exhibit in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — A new exhibit can be found in Decatur at the Alabama Center for the Arts.

The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area has launched its latest Hidden Spaces exhibit.

It’s a photo-historical collaboration between the University of North Alabama, Abraham Rowe Photography, and photographer Zachary Aaron.

The photos explore Byler Road, which is Alabama’s first state road, Old Town Decatur, Mooresville, and more.

“We’re excited though because we’ve been having a lot of opportunities over the past year or so, to work on projects in Morgan County, which is our farthest east county, so it’s great to be able to partner with organizations such as Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, the Morgan County Archives, City of Decatur to help continue the work the Heritage Area over in the eastern counties as well,” Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Executive Director Carrie Barske Crawford said.

The exhibit will remain at the Alabama Center of the Arts through the end of August.