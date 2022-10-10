DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man who wanted to have his murder conviction reversed has been denied his appeal, according to a recent announcement.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall made the announcement, saying that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of 31-year-old Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, who was found guilty last October.

Fuqua was convicted of the intentional murder of his cousin, Jermaine Cardell Jones.

On November 21, 2019, gunshots rang out at the Decatur Place Apartments. According to evidence shown at trial, residents witnessed Fugua shooting at Jones several times while he was laying on the ground.

Jones was shot 13 times, according to court records. He died as a result of his injuries.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office prosecuted the case and Fuqua was found guilty in 2021. He was later sentenced as a habitual felony offender to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Fuqua wanted that conviction reversed.

“Shadeed Fuqua murdered his cousin, Jermaine Jones, by shooting him until he fell upon the ground and he continued to fire his pistol at Jones until his clip was empty,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Despite his efforts to evade justice, Fuqua’s conviction and life-without-parole sentence remain in effect to ensure he will answer for his crime.”

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Fuqua’s conviction.

The Court upheld Fuqua’s conviction Friday, September 30, 2022.