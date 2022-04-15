DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City Schools is asking for the community’s help to find the people involved in stealing from vehicles on school properties.

Officials said the week of April 4th a catalytic converter was also cut off a vehicle parked outside Decatur Middle School’s cafeteria near Ogle Stadium. The converter was seen on camera in a dark-colored truck.

School officials said a light-colored Nissan Altima was also involved in the theft of the catalytic converter.

On Thursday, April 14th between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. a car was seen on surveillance video parked in the lot behind the district’s central office and the Zaxby’s on Grant Street. Video also showed gasoline being stolen from the vehicles parked in that lot, school officials said this instance was the third time gas was stolen in a week.

At some point between April 4 and 14, tires were also stolen from a school vehicle. It was estimated by Decatur City Schools that the thefts and destruction of property have cost the district over $2,000.

School officials said they have filed a police report about the thefts. Anyone who can identify the vehicles or has any information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department.