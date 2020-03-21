Multiple people injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, Morgan County deputies, Neel and Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Crews, and other agencies responded to a wreck at Danville Road and Nelson Private Drive around 3 p.m.

Deputies responding to multi-vehicle wreck with entrapment. Details: https://t.co/3aUjRsRnd5 pic.twitter.com/K7EtzaZkR6 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) March 21, 2020

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured.

Two air evacs responded to the scene and took two people to the hospital who are in critical condition, according to Swafford.

Authorities closed Danville Road and ask that drivers avoid the area.