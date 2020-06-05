8 shot, killed overnight in Morgan County including dog

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – A homicide investigation is underway after seven people and a dog were found dead in a Morgan County home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to a gunshot call on Talucah Road around Midnight where multiple fatalities were reported. When Deputies arrived they found the home on fire but say they were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting victims were all adults and consisted of four men, three women, and a dog. The report says all victims were shot dead.

Deputies have responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Talacuh Rd in Valhermoso Springs. Multiple fatalities. Scene secure. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/qvM384AKhc — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 5, 2020

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

[UPDATE 4:15am] Morgan County Sheriff & Madison County Sheriff Crime Scene Units are processing the scene. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is part of the FBI Violent Crimes Taskforce which is assisting. Sheriff Puckett, Coroner Chunn & District Attorney Anderson are on scene pic.twitter.com/v7aRHn1K0H — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 5, 2020

Just after 6:45 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WHNT News 19 a dog was killed as well, but wasn’t sure how it happened.

UPDATE: @morgan_sheriff says an 8th victim was also killed, a dog. — Ashtyn Hiron (@ashhiron) June 5, 2020