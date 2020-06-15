Multiple businesses, including Morgan County Courthouse, starting to fill temporary jobs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Thousands of Alabamians found themselves without a job as businesses had to temporarily close. But now they’re starting to reopen and some are hiring temporary positions.

Those range from care-taking, to delivery drivers, grocery workers, even contact tracers. This past week, the Morgan County Commission approved a budget to hire temporary employees at the courthouse.

Their primary purpose is to help guide those who come to the courthouse since coronavirus precautions have changed procedures.

Without guidance, many were confused and formed a line outside the building when in fact some of those people waiting could have walked right in, depending on the service they’re there for.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ray Long says the jobs are temporary, because they’re not sure just how long the current regulations will be in place.