DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after a K9 deputy located a large quantity of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Yog Gang Chen (Decatur Police Department)

Decatur Police say Yog Gang Chen, 34, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Grant Street on June 29. A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy was called to the scene and located multiple sealed bags of marijuana and a handgun. Authorities estimated the street value at $60,000.

Chen was charged with trafficking cannabis and taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Decatur Police officers, agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force and investigators with Decatur Police Department’s VICE/ Narcotics Unit were involved.