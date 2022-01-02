Multiple agencies respond to Priceville house fire

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Two fire departments worked to battle a house fire early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Morgan County 911 confirmed multiple agencies were called to the fire in the 2200-block of AL-67 South in Priceville.

Priceville and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were working to battle the blaze.

Lifeguard EMS, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Priceville Police were called to the scene as well.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while firefighters work to put out the fire.