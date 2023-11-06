LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County EMA says multiple agencies battled a fire in Lacey’s Spring for hours Monday that is estimated to have burned 55 acres.

Jonathan Warner, the Morgan County EMA Director, told News 19 that a call came in around 2:27 p.m. Monday reporting a brush fire in the 900 block of Lower Dry Creek Road in Lacey’s Springs.

He said Lacey’s Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Cotaco Fire and EMS, Priceville Volunteer Fire Department, Florette Volunteer Fire Department and the Alabama Forestry Commission all responded to the blaze along with the EMA.

Warner said the fire was originally reported as affecting 35 acres, but after further spread it is estimated to have burned a total of 55 acres. He said the fire was finally contained at 7:30 p.m.

In a social media post saying it was responding to the fire earlier Monday, Priceville Fire urges residents to not burn anything outside due to drought conditions.

Morgan County 911 also posted on Monday asking residents to refrain from starting fires.

“There have been more than 40 grass/brush fires over the last 5 days!!” The dispatch office said. “These areas are serviced by volunteer fire departments! These men and women are putting their lives in danger to put out fires that did not need to be started in the first place.”

Morgan County 911 also asked that residents their local volunteer departments, citing the strain recent conditions have put on volunteers, gear and equipment.