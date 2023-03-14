MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving several vehicles has shut down an exit on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 1:28 p.m. Tuesday near Exit 322 on I-65.

ALEA officials stated that the crash has caused road blockage and said they expect it to be blocked for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes if possible and use extreme caution in the area.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.