MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Union Hill.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says Ronald Richard Morgan, 61, is the man that was killed near Lenox Lane.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says that they have detained two suspects for questioning.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered one male victim who was pronounced dead, according to MSCO.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide the latest updates as they come available.