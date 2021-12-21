Moulton man killed in Monday house fire

One man was killed in a deadly house fire early Monday morning. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)

MOULTON, Ala. – Crews were called to a deadly fire in Moulton early Monday morning.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the fire was called into first responders around 6 a.m. in the 250-block of County Road 546.

Norwood confirmed Chris Jerald Tucker, 53, was killed in the fire.

Per standard protocol, Tucker’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville to determine an official cause of death.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating the cause of the fire.