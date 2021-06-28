Moulton man arrested, assaults Decatur Police officer on the way to jail

A Moulton man has been charged with second-degree assault after biting an officer. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – A Moulton man was arrested for a misdemeanor charge, but picked up a felony assault charge on the way to jail.

Decatur Police said they met Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies to serve a misdemeanor warrant against Zackery Dakota Lott, 30, on June 23.

After arresting Lott, DPD stated he became combative while being taken to the jail and bit an officer’s finger, injuring them.

Lott was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.