DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A motorcycle driver was flown to the hospital after being injured in a wreck on Thursday.

According to Decatur Police, the crash happened on Alabama Highway 67 near Country Club Road. The wreck caused closures to northbound lanes of AL-67, but as of 6:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Officials said the motorcyclist was flown by a helicopter to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment.

Police said via Facebook that drivers should use caution and expect delays while going through the area.