MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died after an accident off Highway 231 on Sunday night.

Deputies with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident involving a car on Kennamer Road off of Highway 231.

The Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, confirmed that at least one person was killed.

Highway 231 is currently one lane in both directions. Officers ask you use caution when navigating the area.