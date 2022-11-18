MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.

Berryhill was killed in a car crash seven years ago, and the family is pleading with the Limestone County district attorney to close this case.

It’s yet another holiday season for the family of Berryhill and, his death is a reminder that the person charged with his death has yet to go to trial.

Berryhill’s mother, Toni Barber, said she is distraught over the delay of the trial.

“It’s been very heartbreaking, and he is so loved and missed by me and his sister. He never met his nieces either… he’s just loved and missed,” Barber told News 19.

Back in December of 2015, Berryhill, then 20 years old, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle along with a group of other riders as they were heading home on I-565.

Berryhill got into an accident with a car allegedly driven by Mary Jean Williams, 59, of Huntsville. Berryhill later died from his injuries. Williams was charged with reckless murder and driving under the influence, but for unknown reasons, her trial has been delayed for seven years.

“I’ve had little to no communication from the district attorney about this case and Williams killed my son,” Barber said. “She’s been walking freely for seven years, and we want answers.”

News 19 reached out to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, who said that the trial of Williams has been reset for March of 2023.

Williams was released on bail just hours after her arrest, but the loss of Berryhill lingers with each delay of the trial.

“Ever since he’s been gone it has not been the same. From birthdays, Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. He was the joy of everyone,” his sister Taylor Duncan said. “Our whole family would come together and it’s not the same anymore for none of us. We’re all separated and spread out and it’s just not the same.”