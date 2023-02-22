DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work release trustee that walked off the job.

Authorities say that Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, of Danville, was working at Wolverine in Decatur when he left the site.

He was in jail for obstruction/parole violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

MCSO asks that if you have seen Charest, or know where he may be located, please contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613. You can also submit a tip or information on their website.