PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a Somerville man who walked off a work release job site last month is back in custody.

MCSO said just before storms rolled through the area Friday the Morgan County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force located Avril Dewaye Charest, 47, at a residence on Turkey Mountain Road near Priceville.

Charest walked off a job site at Wolverine in Decatur on Feb. 22. The sheriff’s office previously said Charest was in jail for obstruction/parole violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

MCSO said Charest has now been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance and second-degree escape. The sheriff’s office said Charest was transported to the Mogan County Jail where he is being held on a $51,300 bond.

MCSO said during the same operation the Morgan County Drug Sheriff’s Enforcement Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence and charged Gordan Dale Hughes of Somerville with hindering the apprehension of an escapee, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on a person or in a vehicle and unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said he was also transported to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $7,500 bond.

MCSO said the Priceville Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in the arrests.