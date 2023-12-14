MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If your child fails to show up to school consistently, you could end up in jail for truancy. That’s what happened to a 32-year-old woman in Morgan County earlier this week.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office would not provide details on the number of absences leading to the arrest, or the age of the student.

Alabama law imposes harsh consequences for truancy when a student shows a history of repeated absences. That includes stiff fines and possible jail time for parents. According to the state law, parents could be sentenced to up to 90 days (about 3 months) in jail if found guilty.

Under the “compulsory education” laws in Alabama, children between the ages of 6 and 17 must attend school until they graduate, unless a 17-year-old gets a parent’s approval to legally drop out of school.

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Brian Clayton says the idea for his district is to do everything it can to get to the root of the absence before an arrest warrant is issued for the parent.

“A lot of times it’s not like the kid just decides not to be in school,” Clayton explained. “There are other things going on, and we are going to try and help them with it – like send our counselors and our people out to try and help them.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office would not confirm what school district the child attends school in, however Clayton said his attendance officer will abide by the Alabama State Attendance code and only notify the county’s juvenile court after seven unexcused absences.

“Then it obviously becomes the rules that we must play by, with the policy and procedures that we have. And then obviously it is part of the state report card. That’s what puts more teeth into it than maybe it used to be,” said Clayton.

Clayton says his district will do everything they can to get to the root of the absence before an arrest warrant is issued for the parents.

“In today’s world, there’s a lot of things going on as far as health and that type of thing, drives whether a kid is in school or not,” said Clayton.

Right now, a child can only be sent to the civil court if they miss more than seven days of class, and the school district has exhausted all efforts to intervene.