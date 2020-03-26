Morgan County waives credit card service fee for car tags amid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala - Morgan County residents can still renew their license tags even though the courthouse is closed to the public during this pandemic.

You can purchase new tags by mail or online. County commissioners voted to waive online credit card service fees for tags. The courthouse hired a third party company because it does not accept credit card payments.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said residents will only need to pay the actual cost of the tag. He said families are going through a tough time right now.

"We're trying to save you money, make it convenient," said Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long. "I mean people want to continue business as normal. When the courthouse is closed we have to be creative and find ways to help them do that."

County commissioners recently waived the two-dollar fee for people who order their car tags through the mail. Tag and mail fees combined would cost the county up to $14,000 a month.