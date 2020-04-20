Morgan County Tourism launches virtual resource center ‘Armchair MOCO’

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala — Decatur Morgan County Tourism launched a new virtual resource to the community called Armchair MOCO.

Everyone may be urged to stay inside, but there are still ways to have fun while maintaining social distance, all from the comfort of our own homes or armchairs.

Armchair MOCO is a collection of fun things you can do in Morgan County while social distancing. The site connects you to live streams, virtual events, and other activities you can do in the community without ever leaving your armchair.

The president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, Danielle Gibson, says the website was made to be an all-inclusive resource for the community.

The website has different sections such as:

Do Something Fun (listen to live music, take a tour, dine out, go shopping, attend an event)

Learn Something New (learn a new skill, go on a scavenger hunt, learn local history)

Help Someone (feeding people, providing emergency assistance, supporting distressed agencies)

Get Help (local support for families/individuals or businesses/employees, job seeker resources)

“We want to follow the CDC guidelines, but we also want to inform people about how wonderful our community,” said Gibson. “So we want that to be top of mind so that when we do get out of quarantine, that they go visit all of these local places that are so valuable to our community that they may not have known about before.”

Gibson says even after social distancing and isolation is behind the community, the resource will still be used going forward.

The virtual resource can be found here:

North Alabama full-service marketing agency, Red Sage Communications, Inc., donated the development of this website to the community and CVB in gratitude for its support of our small business since our founding in 2006.