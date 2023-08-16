MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is warning residents after getting reports of a common scam making the rounds involving bail bonds.

MCSO officials say there have been reports that victims are getting calls about a loved one being arrested and needing to be bailed out, but they were asked to send the money through an app.

Don’t fall for this! Scammers have been using some version of that scenario for several years, sometimes even claiming to be from reputable businesses, like bail bond companies.

Legitimate bail bond companies accept cash, credit, and debit cards. If they won’t accept cash or want payment through phone apps, like CashApp or Venmo, it could be a scam.

“Always verify who the bonding company is by checking with Google, the sheriff’s office or police department, demand to meet in person at their office, or by checking with the circuit clerk’s office,” MCSO said on social media. “Bonding companies and their agents must be approved and on file with the circuit clerk.”

The bail bond process also requires paperwork. “Any legitimate bail bonding company would have to meet the defendant or cosigner to get them out.”