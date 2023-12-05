SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies and EMS responded to a shooting where two people were injured in Somerville.

A post on the sheriff’s office social media says the reported shooting is on Shasteen Ln off Apple Grove Road, just a couple miles south of Union Hill.

A spokesperson for MCSO said two people have non-life-threatening injuries, however, one person was transported by EMS.

The scene is secure, but authorities are asking that people use caution in the area due to the large law enforcement and EMS presence.