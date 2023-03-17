MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say they are still searching for a work release trustee that walked off the job last month.

47-year-old Arvil DeWayne Charest was working at Wolverine in Decatur when he left the site in February.

On Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said investigators are continuing their efforts to find him and provided more pictures of what he could look like.

Charest was in jail for obstruction/parole violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

MCSO asks that if you have seen Charest, or know where he may be located, please contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613. You can also submit a tip or information on their website.