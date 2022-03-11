MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Have you seen this man? The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said he’s wanted on multiple warrants.

Trenton Turner Reed, 27, is wanted on felony warrants for:

Second-degree rape

First-degree burglary

Third-degree burglary

Obstructing justice

All of these warrants stem from Reed’s bond being revoked for each charge. Anyone with information on his location should contact deputies through the Sheriff’s Office TipLink or by calling Morgan County Dispatch at (256) 350-4613. Anyone who comes into contact with Reed should contact their local law enforcement immediately.