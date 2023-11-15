MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gun owner after a handgun was found in the Cotaco School gym parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said that a staff member at the school found the gun in its case. It was secured by the school’s resource officer.

(photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

No students were in the area, according to MCSO.

They are working to track down the owner of the gun and determine how it got to the parking lot. However, MCSO said that it possibly fell out of a vehicle during a basketball game on Tuesday night.