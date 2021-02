MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Kathy Lynn Haggamaker, 31, is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs around 150 lbs., and has brown or blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact MCSO Investigator Dickson at (256) 560-6192 or submit a tip online.