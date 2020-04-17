1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead following a shooting in Somerville Friday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail around 8:10 a.m.

They say one person is dead and one person is in custody.

There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

The Sheriff’s Office said the scene is secure and deputies are investigating.

Morgan county sheriffs office primary and Somerville police responded to the scene.

This is on ongoing investigation.

Deputies have responded to Shooting call in the 200 Block Shag Park Tr in Somerville. Scene secure, Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/hNoPVDDHn4 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 17, 2020