FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for a work release trustee who they say walked off a job site.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Town of Falkville to search for Westly David Aldridge, 36, of Falkville. MCSO said Aldridge is a work release trustee who was working with the town of Falkville and walked off a job site on Robinson Creek Road.

According to jail records, Aldridge was originally booked into the Morgan County Jail on February 4, 2020, for multiple charges.

The sheriff’s office said Aldridge was last seen wearing a grey vest, green hoodie, blue jeans and a camo hat. Authorities said he also now has a goatee.

MCSO said anyone found assisting Aldridge can face felony charges.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with any information on Aldridge should contact Sgt. John Dickson at (256) 260-5333 or contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at (256) 350-4613. MCSO said residents can also leave a tip here.