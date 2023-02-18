MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it is looking for a missing teen.

MCSO said it is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Caleb David Joseph Garrett of Valhermoso Springs. The sheriff’s office said that Garrett was last seen around 7:45 p.m. near Bartee Road and Highway 231 in Lacey’s Springs.

MSCO said they had also asked for assistance in locating Garrett on Friday. The sheriff’s office said he was located Saturday morning but is now missing again.

Garrett is described as a white male 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 92 Ibs. He has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Lt. Garry Landers through Morgan County 911 at 911 or 256 350-4613.