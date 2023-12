MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

In a post on social media, MCSO said investigators are seeking information on finding 16-year-old Christian Lawrimore of Hartselle.

The sheriff’s office said Lawrimore was last seen a week ago in the Athens area.

MCSO said anyone with any information should contact Lt. Garry Landers at (256) 560 6194 or use the sheriff’s office’s tip link here.